Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 249 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 118,684 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

PRGO opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.16. Perrigo Company PLC has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.01 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,202 shares in the company, valued at $434,788.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in providing over-the-counter (OTC) self-care and wellness solutions. Its solutions enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The firm operates through three segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals.

