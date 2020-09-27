Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,116 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 132.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 83,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $2,830,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $835,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 5.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 7.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after buying an additional 46,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total value of $6,721,018.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,678 shares in the company, valued at $41,300,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total transaction of $470,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,559 shares in the company, valued at $692,512.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,446 shares of company stock worth $7,960,099 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $144.30 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.32 and a 1 year high of $159.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.55 and its 200-day moving average is $125.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.80, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

