Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of FB Financial worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 350.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FB Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $203,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $119,566.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $818,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $776.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $40.33.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $136.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.