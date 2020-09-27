Stifel Financial Corp Has $730,000 Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,711,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,258,000 after buying an additional 114,673 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,753,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 54.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,547,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,181,000 after buying an additional 1,597,828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,448,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after acquiring an additional 238,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

