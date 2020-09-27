Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CareDx were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,552,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 500.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 41,867 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 21.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 18,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $637,642.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,190 shares of company stock worth $1,774,847. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CDNA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

CareDx stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. CareDx Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -74.48 and a beta of 1.00.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

