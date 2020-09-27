Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 24,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

