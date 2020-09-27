Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 86.3% in the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter worth about $231,000. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 10.1% in the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 150,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 30.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,442 shares in the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $81.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.39. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average is $68.60.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.