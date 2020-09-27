Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SB One Bancorp were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBBX. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in SB One Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SB One Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in SB One Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,130,000. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBBX stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. SB One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $174.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

