Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $97,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 65.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the first quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the first quarter worth $45,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $235.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.99. Spotify has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $299.67.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Spotify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Spotify from $144.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.44.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

