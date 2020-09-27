Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 143,608 Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.69% of GSX Techedu worth $97,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the first quarter worth $34,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 23.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 4.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays lowered shares of GSX Techedu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

GSX stock opened at $98.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.20. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $141.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 494.55 and a beta of -0.60.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). GSX Techedu had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. GSX Techedu’s quarterly revenue was up 366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

