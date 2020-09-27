Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,063,980 Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,563,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $98,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 7.1% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 227.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 33.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

In other SolarWinds news, EVP W. Joseph Kim sold 30,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $627,983.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 596,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,891.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $5,856,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,044,549 shares in the company, valued at $59,429,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 594,974 shares of company stock worth $11,792,227. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SWI opened at $19.50 on Friday. SolarWinds Corp has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

