Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.29% of Helios Technologies worth $99,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLIO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $127,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,474.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 6,545 shares of company stock worth $268,236 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.28. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

