Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,447,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $100,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

CHCT stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 95.48%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.