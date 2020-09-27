Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,225,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.34% of NMI worth $100,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 37.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 71.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NMI by 22.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.95.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $107.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.