Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 473,519 Shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,146,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.83% of Laureate Education worth $101,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 22,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 360,948 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 572,730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 924,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Laureate Education Inc has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.92). Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

