Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 12,413 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,297,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $101,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 357.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,784,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,584,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,024,000 after purchasing an additional 892,447 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,127,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,361,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 29,377.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 442,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 440,665 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STN opened at $29.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $33.81.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $686.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.80 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

