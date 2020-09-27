Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 35,530 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,137,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Yum China worth $102,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $31,857,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Yum China by 202.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 279,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 187.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 32,953 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 26.4% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Yum China by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $51.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $59.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum China news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

