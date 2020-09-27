Vanguard Group Inc. Has $102.96 Million Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,143,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.75% of Eagle Bancorp worth $102,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 20.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

EGBN stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $827.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $49.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

