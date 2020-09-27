Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Holdings Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,578,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Marcus & Millichap worth $103,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 42.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 301.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 230.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.98.

MMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

