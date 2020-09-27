Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,417,155 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,016,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.73% of Canopy Growth worth $103,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Canopy Growth by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,733 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,170 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.97.

NYSE CGC opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.36. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 439.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

