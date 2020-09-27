FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,937,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 25,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.90% of FARO Technologies worth $103,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FARO Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $90,957.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,702.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $606,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,986 shares in the company, valued at $344,673.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.