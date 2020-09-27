Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,212,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.56% of Glu Mobile worth $103,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Glu Mobile by 30.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 262,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 61,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Glu Mobile by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 373,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Glu Mobile by 95.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 735,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 360,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Glu Mobile by 34.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Glu Mobile by 39.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $1,752,455.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 28,780 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLUU. ValuEngine cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Glu Mobile from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. Glu Mobile Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.46 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.