Vanguard Group Inc. Has $104.53 Million Stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,551,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 89,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $104,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 112.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 107.1% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

FBC stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.71. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $60,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $207,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

