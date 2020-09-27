Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 150,052 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,756,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.65% of Ferro worth $104,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferro in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ferro by 74.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ferro by 105.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

FOE stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $970.56 million, a PE ratio of -168.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $15.20.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.90 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

