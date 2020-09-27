Vanguard Group Inc. Has $106.39 Million Stake in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,461,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.96% of TG Therapeutics worth $106,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,093,182.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. BidaskClub raised TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of TGTX opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.35. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $27.62.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

