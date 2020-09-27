Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Position Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,683,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,942,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.02% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $104,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

Shares of HASI stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HASI. BofA Securities lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.