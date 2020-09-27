Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 202,058 Shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,277,730 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 202,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.64% of Archrock worth $105,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Archrock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 386,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Archrock by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 155,266 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Archrock by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Archrock Inc has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.45 million, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 2.81.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $220.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Archrock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley began coverage on Archrock in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

