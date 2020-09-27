Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 83,428 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,064,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.12% of Acushnet worth $106,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Acushnet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 21.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at $511,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Acushnet by 3.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Acushnet by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the period. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.39.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.