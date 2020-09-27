Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,562,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.64% of Meridian Bioscience worth $106,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIVO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 237,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after buying an additional 847,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 47.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 244,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 974.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 648,316 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $707.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.74. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $26.58.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

