Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 65,205 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,111,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Encore Capital Group worth $106,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $1,503,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $10,169,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1,662.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

