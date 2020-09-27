Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,975,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,542,970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 16.02% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $106,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKT. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $546.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKT. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.12.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

