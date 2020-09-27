Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 379,277 Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,943,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.41% of Kontoor Brands worth $105,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 255,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

KTB stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.92, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. The company had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KTB. ValuEngine upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

