Insider Selling: AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) major shareholder Bret Chilcott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,750,321 shares in the company, valued at $15,238,350.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of UAVS stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of AgEagle Aerial Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

