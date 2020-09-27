Marc Ferrentino Sells 5,000 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Ferrentino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Marc Ferrentino sold 9,753 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $151,756.68.

On Monday, September 14th, Marc Ferrentino sold 2,100 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $33,810.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Marc Ferrentino sold 4,846 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $82,527.38.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Yext in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Yext by 263.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 67.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yext by 35.3% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

