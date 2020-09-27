Sean Compton Sells 742 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sean Compton sold 742 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $69,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,758 shares in the company, valued at $165,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 89,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

