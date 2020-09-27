Sean Compton Sells 742 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sean Compton sold 742 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $69,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,758 shares in the company, valued at $165,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 89,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
