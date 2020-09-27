AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,127 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Patrick Industries news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 2,414 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,891,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,100. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $69.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

