AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,168,000 after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.89.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 230,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,717 shares of company stock valued at $31,451,711. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.26. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

