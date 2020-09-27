AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $113.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Trizzino sold 42,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $6,365,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,470.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $8,119,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $731,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,951 shares of company stock worth $22,327,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.21.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

