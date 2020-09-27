FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,552 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,262,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,142,000 after buying an additional 416,974 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,904,000 after purchasing an additional 34,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FirstCash by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in FirstCash by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,073,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,022,000 after purchasing an additional 172,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FirstCash by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 811,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,734,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCFS opened at $56.20 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $96.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.10.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

