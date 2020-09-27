AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393,804 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in News by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in News by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in News by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of News by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. News’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

