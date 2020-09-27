NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 546.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,073 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of NetGear worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetGear by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NetGear by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in NetGear by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NetGear by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetGear stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $885.46 million, a PE ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. NetGear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $34.93.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.56 million. NetGear had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Equities analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 61,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $2,009,433.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $39,543.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,677. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

