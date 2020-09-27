Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,353 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Epizyme worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Epizyme by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Epizyme by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 35,624 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Epizyme by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,166 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPZM has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Epizyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

EPZM stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.92. Epizyme Inc has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,459.72% and a negative return on equity of 72.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

