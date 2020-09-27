Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,215 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 176.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $786.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.60 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

