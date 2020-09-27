Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRG opened at $10.89 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $917.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 12.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

