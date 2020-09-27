AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 418.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127,159 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 111,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,204,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,711,000 after buying an additional 1,614,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of IRT stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $52.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 4.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.