Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 86,491 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Ducommun worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ducommun by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $96,531.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,794.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $387.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $147.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.02 million. Analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.