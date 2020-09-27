AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 263,871 Shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 426.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,871 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Telenav worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNAV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 66.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Telenav by 50.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Telenav in the first quarter worth $53,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Telenav in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telenav in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Telenav alerts:

NASDAQ TNAV opened at $3.63 on Friday. Telenav Inc has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $170.90 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $35.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Telenav Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $1,629,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hassan Wahla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on Telenav in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Telenav Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.