AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of World Wrestling Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $2,255,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $39.15 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.37. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

