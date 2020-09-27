AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after acquiring an additional 114,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,783 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after acquiring an additional 97,683 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 629,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 108,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 22.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 429,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 79,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $874.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.45. AZZ Inc has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.08 million. AZZ had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $289,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,438.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ken Lavelle purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.83 per share, with a total value of $169,565.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,240.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZZ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

