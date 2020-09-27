Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Aaron’s worth $25,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 220.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 11.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 14.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 13.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Shares of AAN opened at $55.68 on Friday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.11%.

In other news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,697.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $84,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

